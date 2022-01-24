Beer Lab HI offers beer to-go during renovations at Pearlridge location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beer Lab HI has closed its dine-in seating for renovations at its Pearlridge location. Work began on Jan. 18 and is expected to be completed by March 1.

Though doors are closed, the brewery is offering beer to-go with their Crowler machine still running.

Click here to order online and pick up between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Beer Lab HI also has locations in University and Waipio Taprooms.

