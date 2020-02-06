Beer company Coors Light is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees for 1,000 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal for Valentine’s Day — and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first one-thousand people between February 4 to 21.

You must be of legal drinking age — and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The company says that “there is no beer purchase required.”

If you’re one of the first to receive the offer, Coors Light says that a Venmo account is required to receive the offer and can only be used once and by 11:49:59 p.m. ET on February 24, 2020.

That Venmo account can be created here.

For more information on the terms and conditions of the offer, click here.