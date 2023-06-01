HONOLULU (KHON2) — Deep cleaning is underway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after bed bugs were found on Monday, May 29.

According to the Department of Transportation, the critters are in gates E-5, 6 and 7. These gates are located in Terminal 2.

Officials said that some non-toxic spray was used, and this was followed by deep cleaning two nights in a row. Following this, an exterminator came out Wednesday night, May 31.

“We’re gonna deep clean again for the next two days. We’ll bring out the exterminator again for another two nights next week and the following week just to make sure we take care of anything that might be left over.” said Ed Sniffen, DOT Director.

Officials don’t know where the bed bugs came from, but hey ensure no flights or operations are impacted.