Become a deputy sheriff in Hawaii, recruitment now open

FILE – Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division tests new two-colored uniforms, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. (Department of Public Safety photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to apply for a deputy sheriff position in the Department of Public Safety’s (PSD) State Sheriff Division is Monday, Feb. 28.

PSD said the state is looking for applicants who are willing to serve on every island.

We are looking to fill multiple positions across the state,” said State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku. “Most people think the Sheriffs are only on Oahu, but the Sheriff Division is a statewide law enforcement agency with a proud, 176-year legacy of providing law enforcement services to the Kingdom, Territory and later, the State of Hawaii.”

For those interested in applying, PSD said the individual must be a high school graduate with the ability to read and comprehend complex written material. PSD also said applicants must write a clear, factual report and have at least two years of work experience demonstrating these abilities.

For more information and to apply for a deputy sheriff position, go to the Sheriff Division’s website.

What to expect if selected during the recruitment process:

Applicants will be tested on physical fitness and must complete a written test for their reading, writing and comprehension skills

Pre-employment law enforcement assessment

If applicants pass all tests and pre-employment assessment, applicants may be scheduled for an interview

Those who pass the recruiting process will be selected to participate in a 6-month Law Enforcement Recruit Class which consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms, other equipment and physical conditioning.

“Our recruitment goal is to find professional, hard-working folks who want to build a lasting career as part of our Sheriff Division ohana,” continued Oku.