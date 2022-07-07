HONOLULU (KHON2) — Paul Brown is a name known around the island for his talents as a master stylist and teacher to many. He battled with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and passed away Wednesday, July 6.

Katherine Malecha, Paul Brown Salons managing director said “he touched so so many people. It’s kind of overwhelming today, all of the love and support we’re getting with the news just barely hitting.”

Many customers called or came in person. For some, it was too difficult to talk about.

He was so so generous with his time and, you know, with his efforts and everything and it’s an end of an era for us.” Katherine Malecha, Managing Director at Paul Brown Salons

One of the stylists who was Brown’s apprentice for four years reminisced and said he was “quite excited to just find out that I would be able to work under somebody who has lived in Hawaii for so long.”

The salon said he was very talented as he had his own hair and skin care products, but as he got older wanted to focus on teaching.

“We’ll continue that on with the team of people that have been here,” said Malecha