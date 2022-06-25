HONOLULU (KHON2) — Island Vintage Coffee announced it has opened its third Island Vintage Shave Ice location.

The company said it has become world-famous for its all-natural flavors as it remains committed to using locally sourced produce at all its locations.

Island Vintage Shave Ice’s new location is at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. A soft opening was earlier in the year but it will now be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The location is ideal, directly across the beach, and now with summer in full swing, we are busy serving both kamaaina and visitors,” said Paul Kang, Founder, President and CEO of Island Vintage Coffee.

The company said it will be opening its Island Vintage Boba Tea later in the year as well.

Island Vintage Shave Ice is also located at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki and Whalers Village in Ka‘anapali on Maui.