Bearded turkey season opens for hunters

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hunting bearded turkey season runs from Tuesday, March 1 to Friday, April 15.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said all hunters must have an unused turkey bag when hunting.

For more information on hunting information (including purchasing tags and permits) visit the DLNR’s hunting web page and the gamebird hunting information page.

If you have questions, contact the Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) offices in Hilo: (808) 974-4221, Waimea: (808) 887-6063, and at the main office at (808) 587-0166.

