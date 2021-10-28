Beachgoers on Kaua’i are advised to exercise caution over the weekend

LIHU’E, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) officials anticipate large ocean swells over the weekend, which they expect to continue next week.

OSB advises beachgoers to be mindful of the water conditions around them.

“We are encouraging our beachgoers to use extra caution while on the north and west-facing shores, ” OSB Safety Chief David Kalani Vierra said. “Additionally, stay away from the rocky coastlines areas and keep a safe distance away from the high-water line.”

Beachgoers are encouraged to visit lifeguarded beaches and speak talk with lifeguards about safe areas to swim in.

For your safety, know the conditions, know your limits, and when in doubt, don’t go out.” Chief Vierra

For more information go to, www.hawaiibeachsafety.com.