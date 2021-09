HĀ‘ENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Ocean Safety Bureau is advising people to stay out of waters at Hā‘ena Beach Park until further notice after a 6-to-8 foot tiger shark was sighted near the lifeguard tower.

Lifeguards will reassess the area on Wednesday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Speak to a county lifeguard for updates, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.