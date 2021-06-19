Beach cleanup held at Kewalos to celebrate International Surfing Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Surfrider Foundation and its network of volunteer activists came together and cleaned up Kewalo Basin Park on Saturday, June 19, to celebrate International Surfing Day.

Volunteers gathered at Kewalos from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the waves and beaches that Hawaii loves.

The cleanup was hosted by the Oahu chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Surf and Billabong.

FILE – Friends of Kewalos tent at Kewalo Basin Park beach cleanup, Oahu, Hawaii, June 19, 2021. (Hawaiian Island Creations photo)

FILE – Surfrider Foundation, Billabong and Hawaiian Island Creations tents at Kewalo Basin Park beach cleanup, Oahu, Hawaii, June 19, 2021. (Hawaiian Island Creations photo)

Friends of Kewalos was also at Kewalos and shared their mission to preserve, protect and take care of the Basin Park and its surrounding shoreline and ocean.

The goal of the cleanup was to ensure recreational users will continue to have access to the area for future generations to come.