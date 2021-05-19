Beach access opens to the public in Portlock

FILE – Department of Parks & Recreation personnel remove a privately-owned gate from BROW 122A in Portlock, Hawaii, May 19, 2021. (Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new Beach Right of Way (BROW) opened to the public in Portlock on Wednesday, May 19.

The official opening followed a legal process that began with the passage of Honolulu City Council Resolution 18-263.

City crews removed a privately-owned gate Wednesday that blocked the now-public access and also installed BROW signage. BROW 122A is located near 379 Portlock Rd.

The Department of Parks and Recreation says the City filed a lawsuit to acquire the BROW through eminent domain. A recent court ruling allowed City officials to take possession of the easement and allow individuals from the public to use it.

“The dismantling of the gate and the restoration of public access signifies a win for the community. It also allows, as is required by law, beach access for all O‘ahu residents and beach-goers. It is a great day when the rights of our community are upheld.” Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council chair and presiding officer

Officials say remaining issues in the eminent domain lawsuit — including the amount of compensation required to be paid for the easement — continue to be litigated.