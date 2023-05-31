HONOLULU (KHON2) — To encourage everyone to give blood as we head into the summer months, the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi is teaming up with the Boy and Girl scouts of Hawaiʻi.

Blood donations tend to drop during the summer months because people are often busy or traveling.

“We are so appreciative of our donors who give back to our community in a very impactful and immediate way,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, CEO and President of Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi. “Now your blood donation during our summer partnership will also positively impact local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops as Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi pays it forward to the next generation.”

So, starting Thursday, June 1 through the end of August, the “Be Prepared. Give Blood.” statewide campaign launches to encourage blood donations.

For every donation, Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will give back to the Boy and Girl scouts of Hawaiʻi.

“We are honored and excited to be partnering with Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi on this campaign that will encourage blood donations and help us to support our girl scouts across the state,” said Molly Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer, at Girl Scout of Hawai`i.

Blood Bank of Hawaii typically needs between 150 and 200 donors a day to maintain Hawaiʻi’s blood supply.

The summer’s campaign is meant to rally at least 4,000 new and repeat donors per month to counteract the 15% to 20% fewer donations that are typical of the summer months.

The need for sustained donations to be a more resilient, self-reliant blood supply are needed to contend with hurricane season and increased summertime activities.

There’s also a little incentive to sweeten the donation process.

“To know that your one donation to Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi this summer will benefit three amazing organizations is exciting, and we are honored to be a part of this effort,” said Billy Rayl, Field Director for the Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America. “Their support will help us enrich boy scouts across the state.”

The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will be providing locations via their website.

There are multiple locations across the state where folks can make a donation.