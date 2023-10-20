HONOLULU (KHON2) — Known for producing world-class entertainment, Cirque du Soleil is now looking for performers to be a part of its Waikiki spectacular.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

On Monday, April 10, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels and Cirque du Soleil announced that they would be bringing a show exclusive to Hawaii.

Singers, musicians and dancers are now being called to be part of the magic by signing up for an open call for casting that will be from Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 9.

Applicants are encouraged to apply no later than Friday, Oct. 27. Once an application is confirmed, performers will then be given information on the audition schedule and location.

Click here for information on auditions.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Outrigger said they anticipate an opening show in late 2024 in a renovated 800-seat theater at their Beachcomber Hotel. They will transform the 20,000-square-foot showroom venue to create what they call a state-of-the-art audio-visual system.