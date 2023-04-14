HONOLULU (KHON2) — Digital scams have abounded for years. But, recently, scams that are more associated with government entities has become a bigger problem.

The Judiciary said that it wants the public to know that it does not have a system in which court staff or law enforcement calls or emails anyone. This includes communications regarding bench warrants and summons for not showing up for jury duty.

“Generally all communication is handled through the U.S. mail, unless you called or emailed us to respond to a specific question,” said the Judiciary.

So, if you receive a phone call that you suspect may be a scam, then hang up. Do not respond to any questions. Do not press any numbers that the caller/automated voice may ask you to press.

If you do receive an email but you did not initiate the email conversation with the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary in the first place, then do not click on any links or emails that are contained within the email. Do not reply to the email.

The judiciary said it is best to immediately delete any suspicious emails. This is a good rule of thumb for all emails that seem suspicious.