BBB warns about a popular diet app called Noom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a popular diet app.

The app is called Noom, and it says that it comes with a free trial subscription. But the BBB said that it’s received over 1,000 complaints from customers who say that Noom makes it difficult for users to cancel the free trial, and as a result, end up paying to continue the unwanted subscription.

Customers also said that they have a hard time getting ahold of customer service to request a refund.

In response, Noom said it takes these concerns seriously and that customers can cancel at any time.

The BBB said that everyone should be careful when signing up for free trial offers.

