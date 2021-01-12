BBB: ‘Some nursing facilities attempted to take stimulus money from residents’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As stimulus payments continue to role out to taxpayers, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents of assisted living facilities and their families to keep track of their stimulus check.

Most qualified US taxpayers have already received their $600 stimulus checks. The payments were sent as part of a $900-billion dollar federal relief package meant to combat the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, The BBB says the bureau has received reports of nursing facilities and care homes attempting to take the stimulus payment from residents, particularly those on medicare.

“People need to know they are not required to sign it over to a nursing facility even if it is Medicaid. And nursing facilities need to know it isn’t their money to keep.”

BBB adds that if a person receives stimulus money, it was that person’s money to keep and does not belong to family members or nursing facilities. The FTC reports keeping someone else’s stimulus money is illegal.

The BBB is recommending the following steps to make sure you have properly obtained and secured your stimulus payment.