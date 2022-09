HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were thousands of Hawaii business inquiries and hundreds of complaints made through the Better Business Bureau last year. The State of Hawaii Data Book 2021 released last month lists these industries by the highest amount and shares the average settlement per complaint.

The numbers are pulled from the BBB Great West & Pacific records.

MOST INQUIRIES

General contractor — 34,758

Plumber — 19,533

Roofing contractors — 17,239

Real estate — 16,012

Property management — 13,626

Exercise programs — 13,039

Electrician — 11,816

Construction services — 10,014

Auto repair — 9,460

Pest control — 8,502

Painting contractors — 8,486

Skin care — 8,053

Air conditioning contractor — 8,048

Lawyers — 7,831

Used car dealers — 7,735

Jewelry stores — 7,674

Moving companies — 7,614

Handyman — 7,282

Restaurants — 6,869

New car dealers — 6,117

Travel club — 5,811

Building contractors — 5,768

Landscape contractors — 5,637

Real estate agent — 4,268

Online shopping — 2,474

MOST COMPLAINTS

Airlines 143 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $4,122

New car dealers (includes new car repair issues) 95 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $4,596

Internet marketing services 66 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $539

Furniture stores 65 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $1,524

Property management 57 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $710

Used car dealers 52 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $1,247

Travel club 50 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $2,126

Bank 42 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $424

Hotels 41 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $3,354

Vacation rentals 34 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $3,338

Restaurants 34 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $90

Real estate 30 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $4,689

Fitness center 27 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $297

Jewelry stores 26 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $996

Online shopping 20 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $60

Pest control 20 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $1,269

Towing company 20 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $445

Sightseeing tours 13 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $968

Auto repair 12 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $2,054

Mail box rental 11 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $6,764

Travel agency 10 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $2,776

Clothing 10 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $480

Swimwear 9 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $71 NOTE: The average settlement amount for “swimwear” industry in the attachment was manually calculated based on the disputed amounts indicated in each complaint text (if available) since none were captured in the designated data field.

Resort 6 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $1,363

Online retailer 5 complaints Average settlement per complaint: $848



To make a business inquiry or complaint, click here.

To learn more about scams and how to avoid them, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.