HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau is celebrating its Torch and Spark Awards.

Joining KHON2 is Roseann Freitas to talk about the ethics and integrity awards that are given to businesses and how winners are determined.

The Torch Award for Small Business goes to Happy Tails 808 Dog Grooming and Spa based in Aiea.

The Torch Award for Medium Business goes to Blue Planet Energy Systems based in Honolulu.

The Spark Award is given to a business that is less than three years old or the owner is younger than 35 years of age.

The 2023 Spark Award goes to Three Little Ducks based in Kailua.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economic system. This is especially true in Hawaii where small businesses make up the majority of enterprises, said Freitas.