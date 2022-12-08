HONOLULU (KHON2) – A popular fried chicken spot recently expanded to Aiea Shopping Center.

You can find bb.q Chicken‘s second location located next to Aiea Bowl. Owners said they are very happy to expand after receiving a large following both locally and globally for its authentic fried chicken wings and sides.

This restaurant chain got its start in South Korea in 1995 and has since grown to more than 500 stores in 57 international stores.

Their first Hawaii location opened in Kahala last year in Nov. in Kuono Marketplace. They are known for importing their yummy ingredients from Korea to keep the taste and quality feeling like home.

Owners said their chicken is fried with traditional Korean methods where they hand brush, hand batter and then fry the chicken at 165 degrees Celsius.

Chairman Yoon Hong-Guen said, “Our main goal is to provide the healthiest, most delicious premium chicken to the world. When we opened our first bb.q chicken restaurant in 1995, quality was our top priority, and we continue to strive for the same high-quality food for our customers today.”

You can head to their website to view their full menu online where you can order ahead or check out their delivery options.

Popular dishes include their Honey Garlic Wings, Golden Fried Wings and Half & Half Chicken.