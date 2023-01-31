We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea.

BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here.

What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is the oil they use from South Korea which gives the chicken a crispy and authentic taste. There’s also a wide range of sauces from sweet and savory to spicy to pair with sides like furikake French fries with a honey glaze.