Big Island and Maui residents keep a close eye on weather as mother nature threatens to bring even more heavy rain

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has closed the Bayfront Highway in both directions, between Pauahi Street and Waianuenue Avenue, due to debris from high surf.

The thick white-out conditions on Mauna Kea also prompted a rescue of a lost hiker on Tuesday evening. Rangers from the University of Hawaii Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship located the man inside a small cave, his location pinpointed by his cellphone.

The summit closed on Wednesday, and rangers reminded visitors the winter conditions could turn dangerous at any point.

Meanwhile, on Maui, Tuesday night’s rain did not cause further structural damage. Although Maui Meadows resident Tami Lemeron said the ongoing rain continues to raise concerns. Her house was severely damaged from the December 5 storm.

Water rushed into her home and the force of the water broke through her sliding doors. She was afraid the current would wash her pets away.

“Last night it rained like crazy so, we’re waking up in the middle of the night freaking out wondering if I have to run up to the top of my driveway to try to block if water comes out of the gulch again,” Lemeron said. “We have cats so I had to find the cats and rescue the cats from drowning and so it was quite a nightmare.”

A statewide high surf advisory for all east facing shores will remain in effect through Thursday evening.

Motorists who commute on the Bayfront Highway are encouraged to use alternate routes.