Battleship Missouri Memorial adds new exhibit, returns to full schedule beginning Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial will return to its full operations schedule beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The Mighty Mo will be open to visitors daily, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the continuation of static tours. Independent exploring of the USS Missouri is also encouraged.

“We understand travel to Hawaii is still recovering, but we are excited to finally be back open to our normal operational days and hours prior to the pandemic,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, in a statement on Thursday.

A new exhibit will be available through August 31: “Missouri in the Movies” showcases artifacts from a number of films that the USS Missouri was featured in.

Mask wearing will be required for all visitors in accordance with state regulations.