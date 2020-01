HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial celebrates its 75th anniversary of the End of WWII on the decks of USS Missouri.

One of the celebrations is a living history day that takes place Saturday, January 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission to military, kamaaina, and members of the Missouri.

The ship opened to the public in 1999 and has since welcomed 9 million visitors.

