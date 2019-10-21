‘Baseballism’ scores shoe collaboration with Nike

Baseballism, a popular baseball-themed clothing and lifestyle-brand has hit a homerun with a deal of a lifetime.

According to Punahou graduate and co-founder of the company, Travis Chock, it’s a shoe collaboration made in baseball heaven. It was two years in the making, but Nike’s first baseball collaboration and Baseballism’s first-ever shoe release has arrived.

The two companies are teaming up to present the “Alpha Huarache Flag Man Turf 2.”

Just 300 pairs will be available for purchase, making the release one of Nike’s most-limited shoe releases in recent memory.

The limited edition shoe will release online on Saturday at 4 a.m. Hawaii time on Baseballism’s website.

