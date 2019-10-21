‘Baseballism’ scores shoe collaboration with Nike

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Baseballism, a popular baseball-themed clothing and lifestyle-brand has hit a homerun with a deal of a lifetime. 

According to Punahou graduate and co-founder of the company, Travis Chock, it’s a shoe collaboration made in baseball heaven. It was two years in the making, but Nike’s first baseball collaboration and Baseballism’s first-ever shoe release has arrived.

The two companies are teaming up to present the “Alpha Huarache Flag Man Turf 2.”

Just 300 pairs will be available for purchase, making the release one of Nike’s most-limited shoe releases in recent memory.

The limited edition shoe will release online on Saturday at 4 a.m. Hawaii time on Baseballism’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

CrimeStoppers looking for suspects in cut utility pole and damaged bolts

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers looking for suspects in cut utility pole and damaged bolts"

Kurt Suzuki looks forward to representing Hawaii during the 2019 World Series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurt Suzuki looks forward to representing Hawaii during the 2019 World Series"

'Baseballism' scores shoe collaboration with Nike

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Baseballism' scores shoe collaboration with Nike"

More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery"

More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "More arrests made in Kahuku following second wind farm delivery"

Transport of wind turbine materials scheduled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transport of wind turbine materials scheduled"
More Local News