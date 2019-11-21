Barricade suspect indicted for Terroristic Threatening

The man arrested in Friday morning’s barricade in the Salt Lake area has been indicted.

The indictment states that Allen Tagatac threatened another person with the use of a simulated firearm. The intent, according to the indictment, was to terrorize the other person.

Tagatac may be subject to extended imprisonment due to being a persistent offender.

Tagatac barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. The standoff ended five hours later, at which time Tagatac was arrested and treated for minor injuries.

His bail has been set at $100,000.