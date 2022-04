MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is responding to a barricade situation in a gated condo community in Makaha.

The Special Services Division was notified around 10:40 a.m. on Friday and were still on-scene into the afternoon.

Police said SSD was talking to the man, who locked himself in a house on Ala Mahiku Street.

HPD said they know the man and are investigating.