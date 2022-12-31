WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ernest Hemingway once said that “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” Books push the mind to expand and comforts the soul in distress.

Barnes & Noble donated over 1,000 books to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers. The drive benefited 150 children that participate in Maui’s preschool program.

Children’s book favorites from Dr. Seuss to Llama Llama and many more were donated at the Barnes & Noble located in Kahului and presented to MEO earlier in December.

“The gift of books, which some of our families are unable to afford, could leave an imprint on a child for a lifetime,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Don’t we all have fond memories of our favorite childhood books from ‘The Ugly Duckling’ to ‘The Giving Tree.’”

Amanda Atlan, Lead Bookseller for Barnes & Noble in Kahului, stands beside boxes of books from the store’s Holiday Book Drive that are headed to MEO Head Start in December 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Economic Opportunity)

Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschooler Derek Kahalekai, Jr. delves into his new “Trucks” book, which he received through the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive in December 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Economic Opportunity)

Kailani Rae Kahoohanohano Sanchez will be busy reading these books received through the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive in December 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Economic Opportunity)

Mateo Leon holds up books given to MEO Head Start from the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive in December 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Maui Economic Opportunity)

Maui’s Head Start program benefits children living on Maui and Moloka’i who are part of low-income families or for children who are houseless.

“Thank you so much to the donors and Barnes & Noble for selecting MEO Head Start as the beneficiary of the Holiday Book Drive. MEO and our Head Start families are so grateful.”