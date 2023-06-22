LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced road repairs for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge and Kuamoʻo Road.

The roadwork will take place at night beginning on June 26.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Emergency deck repairs will affect Kūhiō Highway between the southern point of the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge and Kuamoʻo Road.

The repairs will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

The nightly closure will be single lane closures between the northbound mauka and makai lanes of the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge.

HDOT said traffic will contraflow through the open northbound lane which will depend on the area of work.

“The emergency closure is needed to replace damaged deck panels following findings from an emergency bridge inspection on Tuesday, June 20. Findings showed that 54 of the 255 deck panels along the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge need replacing,” explained a spokesperson for HDOT.

They said that there will be 20 panels replaced during the time of the night work schedule. Meanwhile, the remaining 34 panels will be replaced in repairs scheduled for upcoming weeks.

They also said these installations are dependent upon their delivery status.

“The deck has been temporarily shored and there are no speed limit or weight reductions for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge at this time,” added a HDOT spokesperson. “HDOT will update the community with the schedule for the remaining repairs when available.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HDOT is asking that motorists exercise caution when approaching the work area. Drivers will need to expect delays and be patient.