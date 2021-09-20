Bank robbery suspect stands in line at one bank then walks out, robs bank across the parking lot

A bank robbery suspect is seen outside of Territorial Savings Bank in Aina Haina on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (Courtesy Crimestoppers)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Territorial Savings Bank in Aina Haina on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at approximately 1:34 p.m.

Crimestoppers said the male suspect passed the teller a note stating that he had pipe bombs. However, no bombs were seen.

The male was given an undisclosed amount of cash, which he fled with.

Police also said that the suspect first entered the First Hawaiian Bank, located across the parking lot, stood in line but then walked out for an unknown reason.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 or may send an anonymous tip to their website.