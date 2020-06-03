Bank of Hawaii to reopen three branches as part of phased approach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii will open three branch locations previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, June 8, the below Oahu branches will re-open, and retain the same hours of operation as the rest of its Oahu locations. These branches were selected as part of a phased approach to reopen based on customer needs/trends, and for the ability to effectively social distance for the safety and well-being of Bank of Hawaii’s customers and employees.

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

· Mondays-Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m. · Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours: · Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. · Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1. Kunia Branch, 94-661 Kupuohi Street, Waipahu 2. Kaneohe Branch, 45-1001 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe 3. Temporary Waialae-Kahala Branch, 4211 Waialae Ave., suite 101, at the Kahala Office Building. (Open while the bank’s Waialae-Kahala Branch is being renovated.)

Re-opened branches will be installed with the same plastic health guards that are in place at other open BOH branch locations. Employees will continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and queuing customers six feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches for everyone’s safety.

Out of its 67 branches, 34 will be open across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific region, as of June 8.

Also effective June 8, Bank of Hawaii will restore pre-COVID-19 operating hours for its Kaunakakai Branch (at 20B Ala Malama St.) on Molokai and its Gualo Rai Branch on Saipan.

· Kaunakakai Branch: Kūpuna hour: 9-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays / General hours: Mondays-Fridays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2 to 4 p.m.

· Gualo Rai Branch: Kūpuna hour: 9-10 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays / General hours: Mondays-Fridays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bank of Hawaii continues to encourage its customers to sign up for and use its digital banking services via its online, mobile and ATM channels. For more information about this, as well as branch updates, please visit: www.boh.com/covid19.