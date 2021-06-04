Bank of Hawaii issues warning of fraudulent phone calls seeking personal information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bank of Hawaii is warning customers and non-bank customers of fraudulent telephone calls being made in its name.

The scammers are spoofing Bank of Hawaii, which appears on recipients’ Caller ID.

The callers will say that they’re from the bank and ask the recipient to press “1” to speak to a representative or their account will be closed. Recipients should immediately hang up. Bank of Hawaii also says they should avoid this number: 808-693-1637. Although, it is common for scammers to use a variety of numbers.

Bank of Hawaii is reminding the public that it does not call, email or text customers requesting personal I.D. information, such as social security numbers, PIN, account numbers and passwords. Any such request should also be viewed as highly suspicious.

Recipients should contact the company directly to confirm any suspicions.

In the event a Bank of Hawaii customer mistakenly provided personal information, they should immediately contact Bank of Hawaii at: 1-888-643-3888 and press “0.”

