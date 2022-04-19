PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you mail your election ballot, you can sign up for notifications on its status.

To sign up, visit the Hawaii Ballot Trax website.

You can choose if you want to be notified by text, email, or by phone. You can also select what time frame you want to get your notifications.

If you do not want to sign up for notifications, you can still track your vote by going to that Hawaii Ballot Trax website.

The Office of Elections and the County Elections Divisions coordinated this service.

Officials said mail ballots for the 2022 Elections will be delivered by:

Primary: July 26, 2022

General: October 21, 2022