HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just a fraction of the more than 5,000 ballots held aside with signature validation issues were fixed by today’s “cure” deadline.

As KHON2 first reported thousands of mailed and dropbox ballots statewide could not be counted because they had mismatched or missing signatures on the return envelope.

Voters were notified by each county clerk’s office and had until today at 4:30 to validate their votes.

In the end, more than 706 voters on Maui did not cure the ballots in time (out of 900 at the outset), 526 remained uncured on the Big Island (out of 861 originally) and 234 on Kauai (out of 320).

We’re waiting to hear back from Honolulu’s election officials how many of the 3,300 pending ballots didn’t get fixed on Oahu. But just this evening the state Office of Elections office posted a 5th printout from Honolulu County showing another 1,746 ballots added into the overall count today, which could be after validated signatures. The additions did not change the outcomes in any close races.