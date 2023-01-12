HONOLULU (KHON2) — A live 28-inch ball python snake was found in Kahaluu, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The individual said they found the snake in Kahaluu and wanted to remain anonymous as they dropped the snake off at the Honolulu Zoo yesterday afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 12. under the state’s Amnesty Program.

The Honolulu Zoo identified the snake as a non-venomous ball python and contracted HDOA.

Agricultural inspectors from the Plant Quarantine Branch were dispatched to the scene and immediately took custody of the snake.

The HDOA is reminding the public that snakes are illegal to transport and possess in Hawaii.

Under the Amnesty Program, illegal animals can be turned in at the HDOA office, Humane Society, aquarium and zoo.

If the illegal animal is turned in before the start of an investigation there will be no criminal charges or fines, according to HDOA.

The ball python is currently being held at PQB.

“The State offers amnesty for the voluntary surrender of illegal animals because we do not want these animals set free in the wild,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture. “Surrendered animals will not be euthanized and may eventually be relocated to an appropriate facility on the mainland.”

Those who possess illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, face fines of up to $200,000 and three years in prison.

Anyone with information about illegal animals can call the statewide toll-free Pest Hotline at (808)-643-PEST (7378).