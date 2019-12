HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Baldwin Beach Park has been reopened for public use, the County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Saturday, December 14.

The park had been closed for two days due to the flooding caused by high surf.

High surf has subsided, but members of the public are asked to stay away from areas of excessive sand that have been cordoned off.

For more information, email to parks.dept@mauicounty.gov.

For general park information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.