Clean-up of flooded areas at Baldwin Beach Park was completed Tuesday, and the park is open today, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation reported.

There was no overnight flooding. The park had been closed Tuesday because of flooding from high surf.

For more information, contact the East District Parks Office at (808) 572-8122. The Department apologizes for any inconvenience.

For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.