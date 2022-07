HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Police Department reported theft in the second degree on Friday, July 29 around 5:45 p.m. around a beach in Waikiki.

HPD said the suspect, an 18-year-old male, took the victims bags and ran away. The complainant was said to chase after the suspect who was then detained and arrested by police.

The suspect is currently in custody and pending investigation, according to police officials.