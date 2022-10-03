Law enforcement at the scene of an investigation at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Law enforcement including the FBI, State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a suspicious bag was detected.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, security protocols were pushed in place and some baggage claims and gates have been closed off.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Baggage claims #22-27 at Terminal 2 (formerly Overseas Terminal) have been currently closed.

Gates F1 and F2 have also been closed. People are asked to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.