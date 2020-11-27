Badly abused dog makes full recovery, celebrates Thanksgiving in forever home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three-year-old Hoomau was rescued by Paws of Hawaii on July 15. The lab-pit mix was found with a massive wound on his back.

Kuulei Durand, founder of Paws of Hawaii, said that in her nine years of animal rescue experience, this was by far the worst case of animal abuse she’s seen.

“It had the skin completely detached from one end of the backside all the way around in a ‘U-shape’ to the other backside,” Durand said about Hoomau.

Over the last four mouths, Hoomau got stronger and stronger.

“To go from having lived in a cage and then to being so badly hurt and then to being the perfect house dog and companion, it’s just crazy to see the progression that his life has taken,” Durand added.

Now, Hoomau is a completely different dog.

“He doesn’t chase chickens. He doesn’t chase cats. He doesn’t really mind the goats, but lizards, he just goes after them. It’s so funny,” said Navin Tagore, Hoomau’s new owner.

Tagore was looking for someone to hike through life with when he saw Hoomau on the Paws of Hawaii website.

It was love at first sight, according to Tagore.

“We pretty much go everywhere together,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Hoomau to adjust to his new life.

“When I first got him, he refused to get into a car and after a week with him, he just jumped right in,” Tagore explained. “So he knows where we’re going. He’s excited about it.”

Hoomau’s wound has also healed up beautifully. However, for the rest of his life, Hoomau will need to wear sunscreen or a t-shirt to protect his skin from sun damage.

His new owner said on this Thanksgiving Day, he is thankful. Not just for Hoomau, but for the lessons the lab-pit mix teaches him everyday.

“Hearing his story, it was like, okay you can get hit 1,000 times and he still has a smile on his face,” Tagore said. “He’s a really inspirational dog just to be able to smile after all that.”