HONOLULU (KHON2) — With all the bad weather that is hammering the islands, it is the perfect to curl up with a blanket and some popcorn and feast on some of the best TV shows ever made.

Television has been a part of American life since the 1940s. When the first show aired in 1939, the National Broadcasting Corporation [NBC] showed America the World’s Fair. Since then, television has brought the world to your living room.

With modern streaming services, it is easier than ever to find old television shows and either rewatch or experience them for the first time. So, what are the best ever made television shows?

Luckily, the repository for digital media, IMDb, did all the work. They have ranked and listed the best 250 shows every to be broadcast. So, what are the top 10?

Coming in at number 10 is The Sopranos. A riveting mafia crime-drama, this series follows Tony Soprano’s ascension to leading a cartel to his fall from grace. Sprinkled in the mix are his weekly sessions with his therapist who ends up sympathizing with Tony’s character.

This show has everything – love, betrayal, hope, murder, exploitation, heartbreak and envy. The show ran for six seasons and won 21 prime time awards with 111 nominations. You can find the reruns on Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV, Xfinity or DirecTV.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey comes in at number nine. This delightful docuseries is narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson and explores some of the most complicated theories in physics in such a way that even children are entertained. Seth McFarlane collaborated on this project to provide the animations that brings Tyson’s stories alive.

The series only ran for one season, but Tyson won four Emmys for his work and garnered 12 nominations. You can catch the series on Hulu.

Avatar the Last Airbender is an animation that originally aired for children, but the story line was so well done that adults fell in love with it. And, it falls into slot number eight. Avatar takes place in a mythical world where humans have powers to control the four elements. The hero of this series is from the air clan, and he was chosen to harness the power of all four elements. The hero goes into a coma for 100 years while the world goes into chaos.

The series begins when the avatar awakes to find his family and all other air benders were eradicated by his enemies. It is an adventure that really delves into the ties that bind us as humans. There are three seasons and can be found on Netflix and Prime Video.

Coming in at number seven is Blue Plant II. This is David Attenborough’s follow-up to his hugely successful Blue Planet Documentary from ten years earlier. It is filled with gorgeous scenes from around the world, and Attenborough uses this series as a platform to educate on global warming. It is a great way to relax after a long stressful day.

And, who doesn’t love a soothing British accent? The series is one season and can be found on Netflix and Prime Video.

Number six is, of course, The Wire. This is a crime-drama set on the streets of Baltimore. The focus is the impact that the U.S. war on drugs has on inner city communities. But, unlike many other crime dramas that only focus on police personnel and the criminals they are tasked with finding, this series pulls in the different personalities and peoples that make up communities.

It gives the series an element of reality that few other crime dramas have ever been able to achieve. There are five seasons and can found on Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV.

At number five, Chernobyl is an intensely dramatized look at the lives of those impacted by the Soviet nuclear reactor meltdown in 1986. It follows the lives of those who tried to prevent the meltdown and the fallout that occurred when they failed.

The series has received critical acclaim for its portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union. There is only five episodes, so you will be able to soak in the story pretty quickly. You can find it on HBO Max and Prime Video.

Band of Brothers comes in at number four. This series follows the Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division as they give support for the D-Day invasion of Utah beach in Normandy. It is at times gruesome but provides a harrowing glimpse into what those who were drafted into service for World War II had to endure.

The show explores friendships in the face of the some of the harshest experiences that humans can create. The series is one season and can be found on Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Another Attenborough series Planet Earth, comes in at number three. It explores our gorgeous world and the animals that inhabit it. Each episode explores a different biome [habitat] and introduces its watchers to things that few humans have been able to experience.

This is a powerful series that really helps you to understand how dependent everything on this planet is to everything else. It is one season and be found on Prime Video.

At number two is Breaking Bad. This gritty, down to earth drama follows a former high school chemistry teacher who decides to make the street drug known as meth since his teacher’s pay and healthcare is not enough to cover his cancer treatments. Demonstrating the demoralization of the American teacher, this series is dark.

At time, you are hard pressed to find a good guy for which to root. It garnered criticisms for the ending of the story, but you need to be the judge. The series is five seasons and can be found on Prime Video.

And, coming in at number one for the best series ever made is Planet Earth II. This series is also narrated by David Attenborough, and it is a gorgeous delight that will titillate your optical nerves as you visually feast on some of the most amazing beauty this planet has to offer. It is one season and can be found on Prime Video.

So, that’s it. You have been armed with the knowledge of the best series ever made. Go forth and enjoy.