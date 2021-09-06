Bacteria levels in treated effluent are back to normal at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), in a press release, said it’s aware of the high bacterial levels associated with the treated effluent from the Water Reclamation Facility.

“MCBH is dedicated to preserving the environment and recognizes the important role good stewardship plays in our future success,” said Captain Eric Abrams of MCBH.

Another test was taken on Aug. 30, and MCBH received the test results on Friday, Sept. 3 revealing Enterococci bacteria levels were below the permit limits.

MCBH said there is currently no risk to public health associated with the effluent discharge shared by the base, and the City and County of Honolulu’s Kailua Regional Waste Water Treatment Plant.

According to MCBH, its Wastewater Reclamation facility and Environmental Compliance and Protection Division will continue to monitor the system closely.

MCBH is located near Makapu Point on Oahu.