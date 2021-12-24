Bacteria levels continue to drop as boil water advisory remains in effect for certain Maui areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Upcountry residents will have to continue boiling their water on Christmas day until the boil water advisory is lifted, according to the Maui County Department of Water Supply (DWS).

A boil water advisory has been in place as of Dec. 16 for Upcountry residents and businesses after E. coli was detected in the water.

The DWS reported that traces of bacteria continue to drop in affected Upper Kula system waterlines. However, the boil water advisory remains in place for residents of Waipoli, Polipoli and Middle roads; Kula Highway at Keokea; Thompson Road; and Ulupalakua.

This advisory will not be lifted until the daily tap water samples being tested meet public health standards; it is still unknown when exactly that will be.

Residents and businesses who have been affected are advised to boil water for at least one minute or use bottled water for consumption, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food and showering.

Boiling the water can kill bacteria and other organisms inside it, according to DWS. For more information and/or to read the DWS’ frequently asked questions, click here.