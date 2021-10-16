Backpack ‘believed to be’ missing Nebraska student’s found on Kaua’i

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i police reported on Saturday, Oct. 16, a backpack “that is believed to be” missing Nebraska student Samuel Martinez’ was recently found in the area of Kōke’e State Park.

Police along with search and rescue crews thoroughly searched the area where the backpack was located on Friday, Oct. 15, but the search ended “with negative results and no further sign of him,” police said.

Kaua’i police said on Saturday, “there’s no active search occurring at this time. We continue to ask for the public’s help if they know anything regarding this missing person case by calling Kaua’i Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711.”

Martinez flew to Kaua’i on Wednesday, May 12, and was supposed to return to Nebraska on Tuesday, May 25, but allegedly missed his flight.

Martinez’ father, Ted, said in late May that his son was last seen on Friday, May 14, in the area of Kōke’e State Park and Waimea State Park.

Kaua’i police reported Martinez landed on Kaua’i and was screened at the Lihue airport on May 12. Police said Martinez obtained camping permits for eight areas on Kaua’i, including Kōkeʿe State Park and the Kalalau Trail.

He was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on Thursday, May 27, which prompted Lincoln police to reach out to the Kaua’i Police Department.

Martinez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaua’i Police Department Dispatch, Crime Stoppers Kauaʿi at (808)-246-8300 or cskauai.org.