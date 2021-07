HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, July 24, a back-to-school supply drive will be held for the public to support the children of Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF).

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, supporters and donors will be able to attend the event located at the Walmart in the Mililani Town Center.

Supplies received at the event will be used to support preschool and kindergarten children who are part of two PIDF programs.