Back to Back: Lancers and Crusaders defend national cheer title

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Jamz Cheer and Dance National title is making another trip back to the islands and belongs to some home grown athletes.

The Sacred Hearts Academy and Saint Louis School cheer team made some noise over on the 9th island.

The combo-team went back to back, capturing the overall grand championship for a second year in a row.

The squad also beat out over a hundred teams to claim titles in the stunting and level-specific categories.

These champs say this was one of the hardest routines they’ve ever done but all the hard work paid off.

The Lancer and Crusader duo not only brought back the title to the islands and they’re keeping Hawaii on the cheer map.

The national champs will return to the Jamz stage or a shot at a third title next year.

Until then, they’re enjoying their sweet victory and reminiscing on a dream come true.