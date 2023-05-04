HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, celebrations of two cultures are back-to-back with Cinco De Mayo on the fifth and the Filipino Fiesta on the sixth.

According to the Smithsonian, Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, which took place on May 5, 1862.

Fun fact: The first celebrations of this holiday did not involve margaritas until the 1940s.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Hawaii:

Cinco de Mayo Open House – This event will be an open house dance night with food.

SALSAMOR, Cinco de Mayo at District – Learn Salsa and Bachata from Cherry Saimon who has been teaching dance in LA for over 10 years, and Jarryd Julian who has taught in Hawaii over 15 years.

Cinco de Mayo at workplay – This event will have tacos, margaritas, ice-cold modelos, and live music.

Cinco de Mayo block party 2023 – In the heart of Chinatown Honolulu in front of Hanks cafe Honolulu from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. with an after party bar crawl until 2 a.m.

Buho Cocina y Cantina Cinco de Mayo celebration – this event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. with live DJs.

Cinco de Mayo event to be held in Lahaina – from 5 to 10 p.m. Samba do Green will perform with other local artists, dancers, fire twirling and face painting for keiki.

The day after Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest celebrations of the Filipino culture as the Filipino Community Center hosts the 31st Annual Filipino Fiesta and 11th Annual Flores de Mayo.

Filipino Fiesta and Flores de Mayo celebrates the culture with traditional Philippine songs and dances, food, games and cultural activities.

This year is a special year as the committee putting the fiesta together worked hard to make the family-friendly event memorable coming out of the slow COVID years said Su Lazo, spokesperson for the Filipino Fiesta and Flores de Mayo.

I think that’s gonna be a real treat for people to see, there’s so much going on and there’s something for everybody.” Su Lazo, spokesperson for the Filipino Fiesta and Flores de Mayo.

New to the Filipino Fiesta and Flores de Mayo:

Best of the Best Adobo Cook off – many will have an opportunity to put their cooking skills to the test with this cook off, however the tastings are only for the judges. There will be food vendors selling the popular dish.

Art gallery and auction – “One of the really cool things to see in this exhibit is clothing that is Filipino attire, so traditional Filipino attire, as well as clothing that has been made from indigenous tribes in the Philippines,” said Lazo. The funds will also go to support the Filipino Community Center.

Another unique thing you will see at this fiesta will be a small sari-sari store. “This is reflective of neighborhood stores, small stores that they have in the Philippines and at these stores, they sell very small household goods or seasonings or snacks,” said Lazo.

Along with good food and an amazing art gallery there will be live traditional Filipino entertainment throughout the event.

