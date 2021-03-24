Baby sitter accused of killing 5-year-old Las Vegas child with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ryan James Peralto was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Thursday, March 11, and died the next day, according to Las Vegas Police.

Police say he had multiple internal injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.

According to police, home security cameras showed the boy’s babysitter, 22-year-old Laurren Courtney, kicking him in the head and severely beating him.

She now faces a first-degree murder charge and 8 counts of child abuse charges.

Police say the boy’s father, Kaiea Peralto who is from Maui, set up security cameras after his daughter told him Courtney was hurting Ryan. Courtney was a regular babysitter for the family.

