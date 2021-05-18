Baby sitter accused of beating Hawaii-born boy to death appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A baby sitter accused of killing a Las Vegas boy with Hawaii ties appeared in court on Tuesday, May 18.

Laurren Courtney faces murder and child abuse charges.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She is accused of beating 5-year-old Ryan James Peralto to death in March. The boy and his family had recently moved to Vegas from Maui.

According to the police report, the beating was caught on home surveillance video.

Detectives described Courtney as showing no emotion and say she claimed she has mental health issues.

Courtney is due back in court in August.