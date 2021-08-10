Baby shark sighting on Kauai closes large pond at Lydgate Beach Park

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) – A baby shark sighting on Kauai closes the large pond at Lydgate Beach Park.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, a shark about 2-feet long was seen swimming in the large pond at Lydgate Beach Park.

The shark was not able to get out of that area so DLNR crews are working to help get the shark back into the ocean.

Beachgoers are asked to follow all posted warning signs and advisories at the pond.

For current updates about ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.