Baby monk seal finds itself stuck while exploring surroundings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiwi the monk seal and her baby are continuing their stay on the shores of Waikiki. The baby is doing a lot of growing and learning and not just when it comes to swimming around.

The young pup recently found itself in a bind after getting stuck between some steps and a handrail near Michel’s at the Colony Surf.

It tried to work its way through but to no avail.

Then after what appeared to be some helpful advice from mom, the baby tried a new tactic: working its way backwards instead of forward.

After some twisting it was finally able to get itself free, learning a new life lesson along the way.